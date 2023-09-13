Priming Africa’s SMEs for prosperity

Though small and medium businesses (SMEs) account for 95% of all registered businesses and contribute about 50% to the total GDP of sub-Saharan countries, entrepreneurs still face significant obstacles to growth and prosperity which go beyond the traditional barrier of acquiring finance.

Addressing their needs and ability to reach their potential is essential to creating a prosperous Africa.

About 40% of SMEs in developing countries grapple with access to finance. This shows the financial sector struggles to understand and serve SMEs. Information irregularity in financial markets has also left many small enterprises knowledge poor. Lack of available collateral or cash flow data means financial service providers often view SMEs as too risky.

Other critical factors affecting SMEs are bureaucratic onboarding procedures. Vetting and financial procedures can place additional pressure on small businesses, especially when they can't access the warranties, assets and resources that some financial institutions may require.

Lack of infrastructure also isolates SMEs from markets, opportunities and access to capital.