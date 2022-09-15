×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tardy officials quick to cut off late payers

15 September 2022 - 05:00
The eThekwini municipality. Picture: 123RF/LEON SWART

It is extremely sad to see how the eThekwini municipality has deteriorated from an efficient, financially well-off entity 30 years ago to the bankrupt, useless council it is today.

A few weeks ago its assets were seized due to nonpayment of a R43m debt, which has resulted in the collapse of the already compromised billing system. To compensate for lost revenue the city now prematurely disconnects consumers who are a few days behind because they have not received their accounts.

This, of course, will do wonders for the council coffers, thanks to the disconnection fee (R439) and the reconnection fee.

Adding salt to the wound is the inoperative call centre numbers that were  dialled on a Saturday morning to try to resolve the situation — all for the sum of R768 that was just two or three days late.

I operate from a complex, and two  council employees came to disconnect  me and others. Months go by with no meter readings, but an account two days in arrears galvanises ineffectual staff into a frenzy of activity.

Maybe we should also start to protest against the lack of service delivery.

Tony Ball 
Gillitts

