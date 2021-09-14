Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Actions speak louder than ‘ubuntu’

14 September 2021 - 07:00
123RF/rawpixel
123RF/rawpixel

"What Ubunto Means" by Alex Wainwright, D Litt et Phil (Letters, August 26-September 1) refers.

While I would hate to challenge someone as knowledgeable as he obviously is, in the interests of fairness I would like to confirm with him that — according to the extensive research I didn’t do — the word "ubuntu" comes from the Zulu phrase "Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu", which apparently translates to "a person is a person through other people", which itself might be rephrased as "I am because of who we all are", and even shortened to "I am because we all are".

But in the end, what difference does it really make? As long as we consider other people in our daily dealings and treat them as we would wish to be treated ourselves, everything should be fine, no matter what we feel "ubuntu" should mean.

Dave Stephens
Kommetjie

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

THULI MADONSELA: The case for a solidarity tax

A one-off tax, as controversial as it may be, needn’t mean that those who’ve been left behind can just sit back and relax
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: What ubuntu means

Ubuntu, as is so often claimed, is not a concept unique to Africa
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: How Ramaphosa created the Arthur ...
Opinion
2.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Of flies and tigers — and the ...
Opinion
3.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: A welcome humility
Opinion / Investor's Notebook
4.
ROB ROSE: Clamour grows for details of Zuma’s ...
Opinion
5.
CARMEL RICKARD: Phishy’ deal bites FirstRand
Opinion / In Good Faith

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.