Opinion / Protected Space THULI MADONSELA: The case for a solidarity tax A one-off tax, as controversial as it may be, needn’t mean that those who’ve been left behind can just sit back and relax BL PREMIUM

I was giving a lecture recently on why we should care about social justice when someone in the audience asked: "Why not introduce a solidarity tax, even if it is a one-off deal?"

Her argument was that a solidarity tax would help address the socioeconomic legacy of the racially unjust laws of the past. Manifestations of the legacy include inequality in education, digital parity and access to infrastructure...