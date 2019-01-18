Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Heritage of ANC stalwarts betrayed

SA today is a sick society; it is morally and ethically bankrupt. Our elected officials have over the years vulgarised the good name of a 107-year-old institution

18 January 2019 - 11:19
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, deputy secretary Jessie Duarte, former president Jacob Zuma, President Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president David Mabuza and treasurer general Paul Mashatile toast during the ANC's 107th anniversary celebrations at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Picture: Rajesh JANTILAL/AFP)
This year South Africans go to the polls in the most crucial and pivotal election in our troubled and divided rainbow nation in the 25 years since democracy was born and freedom attained.

It was US president Franklin D Roosevelt who said: "In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed, it must be achieved."

We have destroyed the legacy of Nelson Mandela and insulted the memory of John Dube, the sacrifices of Oliver Tambo, the dedication of Albert Luthuli and the dreams of Govan Mbeki. We have shattered the ideals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The year 2019 will change the course of our history.

Vote wisely or you will get the government you deserve.

Farouk Araie
Actonville

