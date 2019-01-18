LETTER: Heritage of ANC stalwarts betrayed

This year South Africans go to the polls in the most crucial and pivotal election in our troubled and divided rainbow nation in the 25 years since democracy was born and freedom attained.

It was US president Franklin D Roosevelt who said: "In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed, it must be achieved."

Sadly, SA today is a sick society; it is morally and ethically bankrupt. Our elected officials have over the years vulgarised the good name of a 107-year-old institution [the ANC] by running it like their own personal fiefdom. Corruption is at the epicentre of the current grave crisis.

We have destroyed the legacy of Nelson Mandela and insulted the memory of John Dube, the sacrifices of Oliver Tambo, the dedication of Albert Luthuli and the dreams of Govan Mbeki. We have shattered the ideals of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The year 2019 will change the course of our history.

Vote wisely or you will get the government you deserve.

Farouk Araie

Actonville