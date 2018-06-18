LETTER: Beware of overdoing creative licence

Your excellent issue June 7-13 draws much attention to the reputational risk experienced by many corporates and individuals in SA. Lawyers Bowmans and Hogan Lovells; auditors KPMG; the spat between Investec, one of its highly respected analysts and client Tongaat Hulett and its poorly performing yet highly paid CEO; and, yes, Steinhoff and Christo Wiese. And there was more, with many relieved to escape mention. Increasingly we all have to filter false claims and fake news as the spin doctors work away.

It is interesting also that some seem to think that "being established" some years ago earns respectability and says "trust me." Not so! On your back cover there is an ad for RMB. Solutionist Thinking (hmmm) for Distell Group Holdings (a moniker as old-fashioned as you can get), established in 1988. DGH is listed on the JSE, not to be confused with major competitor and neighbour DGB (Douglas Green Bellingham). Yet the name Distell was created only in mid-2000, and yes I was there. As the ad opines: a blend of rich history with innovative simplification. Indeed.

Another example of creative licence stretched to breaking point and beyond and, in the process, undermining reputation and eroding trust.

Jeremy Sampson

Johannesburg