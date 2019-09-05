STEPHEN CRANSTON: Hedging your bets on hedge funds
Hedge funds have lost their allure for many investors. The perception is that they have given poor returns
05 September 2019 - 05:00
Hedge funds have lost their allure for many investors. The perception is that they have given poor returns, but it has been hard to verify this. There has not been a central database as there is for long-only mutual funds.
And the sometimes loud lobbyists for the sector — such as Kevin Shames, Robert Foster and Eugene Visagie — have moved on.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.