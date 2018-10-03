Efficient Group stomachs loss to bring investment unit in-house

Financial services company Efficient Group is expecting a loss of more than half of its market cap when it announces its full-year financial results at the end of November.

The loss, the biggest loss the company has ever reported, was due to it cancelling its profit-sharing arrangement with its investment business, which was established in 2013. It is also Efficient’s first loss since 2012.

Efficient said it expects a loss of between R272m and R301m.

“This is actually not a loss. It’s an acquisition of an additional income stream. It’s a once-off accounting expense. We are not worried about it, we are excited about this transaction,” said Efficient Group’s chief economist, Dawie Roodt.

The joint management and profit-sharing agreement with Robert Walton, the founder of the investment business called Efficient Invest Companies saw Walton and his team earn 66% of the unit’s profit before tax. The unit, which includes collective investments as well as asset management and consulting businesses, contributed 65% of the group’s profit after payment of the profit share to Walton at the end of the previous financial year. In the future it will contribute 75%-80% to the group’s total profit.

Efficient will pay Walton and key employees in the investment business R480m to cancel the profit-sharing agreement, of which R240m will be funded through a Standard Bank loan.

Efficient Group CEO Heiko Weidhase said while the transaction was larger than any previous deal it had done it made sense to bring this investment business in-house as 100% of its profits will now accrue to the group.

“Yes, the transaction is above our market cap of R430m but we are buying something that’s been in the group for five years. It’s a business relationship that is well established.”

Weidhase said keeping 100% of the investment business’s profits will give the Efficient Group a larger pool of cash, which it will use to pursue more acquisitions in the financial services space. “We will be able to do larger transactions because the higher level of cash that we will be generating now will also increase our risk tolerance somewhat.”

Efficient’s operations include financial planning services, asset management and consulting as well as employee benefits consulting. But without a life licence or a linked investment services platform (LISP) in-house, the company is banking on its distribution capability to compete with bigger competitors. It has 230 intermediaries on in its licence and, through the Efficient Invest Companies, has partnerships with more than 50 other financial advisers.

“As we bring this business in-house, we are pursuing five transactions with some of their business partners. It’s an excellent opportunity for us as consolidation, driven by regulatory reform, will probably be even more important in future,” said Weidhase.

Efficient said its return on equity (ROE) will remain in line with the previous years after this transaction. However, improved cash flow will allow it to increase its dividends.

