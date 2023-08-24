CARMEL RICKARD: Pay now, argue later
A company in Namibia is out of pocket after a judge ruled that N$33m in unpaid taxes could be deducted from its bank account and held by the revenue authority pending further litigation
24 August 2023 - 05:00
Chinese-owned Zhong Mei Engineering Group, which has already been awarded several lucrative projects in Namibia, has won another major road-building contract — while it’s involved in a serious dispute with the Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) over unpaid taxes.
Last week, the high court of Namibia had to decide whether N$33m (R33m) in tax, deducted from Zhong Mei’s Standard Bank account on the instruction of Namra, should be returned, pending the company’s further litigation against the revenue authority. Judge Eileen Rakow, however, ruled that the funds should remain with Namra “for now”. ..
