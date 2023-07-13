CARMEL RICKARD: Lesotho’s law of insecurity
The heavy-handed tactics of the country’s national security service have drawn the ire of the country’s courts — and given rise to a huge defamation claim
13 July 2023 - 05:00
Lesotho’s byzantine politics have made it into the courts yet again, this time leading to an important constitutional decision and, in its wake, a large sum being demanded from the government for alleged slander.
On May 14, investigative journalist Ralikonelo Joki was murdered as he left the studio where he had presented his late night show. Two days later, the government imposed an indefinite night-time curfew to “reduce violent crime”. ..
