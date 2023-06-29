Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Human rights get the last word, posthumously

Dhaya Pillay’s memorial lecture honouring Thulani Maseko channels the spirit of the slain human rights lawyer in a scathing assessment of a Swazi judge who found his clients guilty of treason

BL Premium
29 June 2023 - 05:00 Carmel Rickard

In 2021, judge Dhaya Pillay made headlines with her forthright responses to unfair and improper questions during a judicial service commission interview. Now retired, this lifelong defender of democracy and the rule of law is still making waves.

Just last week, she delivered a memorial lecture honouring Eswatini human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko, who was shot dead at his home in Mbabane in January. At the time, he was a doctoral student at the Centre for Human Rights in the University of Pretoria’s law faculty. It was this centre, in collaboration with the University of Eswatini’s faculty of law, the Law Society of Eswatini and other bodies, that invited Pillay to speak...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.