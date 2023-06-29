JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
In 2021, judge Dhaya Pillay made headlines with her forthright responses to unfair and improper questions during a judicial service commission interview. Now retired, this lifelong defender of democracy and the rule of law is still making waves.
Just last week, she delivered a memorial lecture honouring Eswatini human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko, who was shot dead at his home in Mbabane in January. At the time, he was a doctoral student at the Centre for Human Rights in the University of Pretoria’s law faculty. It was this centre, in collaboration with the University of Eswatini’s faculty of law, the Law Society of Eswatini and other bodies, that invited Pillay to speak...
CARMEL RICKARD: Human rights get the last word, posthumously
Dhaya Pillay’s memorial lecture honouring Thulani Maseko channels the spirit of the slain human rights lawyer in a scathing assessment of a Swazi judge who found his clients guilty of treason
