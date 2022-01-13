Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: So much for the Sadc … Sadc has a long way to go to realise its aim of eliminating regional trade barriers, as a recent decision by the Supreme Court of Zambia shows B L Premium

A new decision from the Supreme Court of Zambia shines the spotlight on the tax implications of importing goods into that country from SA.

Coming at the start of 2022 — almost 30 years since the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) was established — the case shows how little progress has been made towards the "ultimate aim" of the bloc: the elimination of trade barriers in the region...