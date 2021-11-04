Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Human rights in peril Legal eagles are trying to find a way to ensure compliance with decisions of the African human rights court, lest it go the way of the Sadc tribunal B L Premium

For serious African court watchers, Dar es Salaam is the place to be right now. Three conferences have been taking place in the Tanzanian city, with chief justices, presidents of top domestic and regional courts, justice ministers from around Africa and plenty of other dignitaries in attendance.

At the hub of it all is the African Court on Human & Peoples’ Rights. The court brought in journalists from across Africa for several days of training on covering its work and general human rights issues, partly in the hope of getting more media coverage...