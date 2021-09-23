Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Why each vote counts Hesitant voters may feel otherwise, but their votes do make a difference, as a recent electoral dispute in Namibia shows B L Premium

Potential voters who say they won’t vote in the upcoming local government elections because their ballots will make no difference should take note of a new decision coming out of Namibia’s courts.

Regional council elections were held in that country on November 25, after which the electoral commission announced that the Ndonga Linena constituency had been won by Kampota Shiwana, a candidate from ruling party Swapo. The All People’s Party (APP) candidate was placed second — but the difference between the two was just 12 votes. The commission further announced that 57 ballots cast in this particular race had been endorsed as rejected...