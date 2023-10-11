JUSTICE MALALA: Africa, you’re on your own
World Bank warns of a ‘lost decade’, and no-one is coming to help
11 October 2023 - 06:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa famously characterised the period under his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, as nine wasted years. Sadly, South Africa is not the only country going through a sustained season of anomie. Our entire continent is in trouble, and quick, effective solutions are needed.
Last week, the World Bank said Africa is in danger of going through a “lost decade” unless we “urgently achieve stability, increase growth and create jobs”...
