JUSTICE MALALA: Cyril’s time to shine
With an adoring country behind him, Ramaphosa must use the downgrade to act decisively, economically and politically
02 April 2020 - 05:00
The most frequently-asked political question in SA over the past two years is this: what will it take for the president to move boldly on the economic and political reforms necessary to lift the country out of its 10 wasted years?
There has been no answer. The trauma of SA’s downgrade to junk status and the Covid-19 pandemic should serve as the cold shower the president has needed to make bold decisions.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now