Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Cyril’s time to shine With an adoring country behind him, Ramaphosa must use the downgrade to act decisively, economically and politically BL PREMIUM

The most frequently-asked political question in SA over the past two years is this: what will it take for the president to move boldly on the economic and political reforms necessary to lift the country out of its 10 wasted years?

There has been no answer. The trauma of SA’s downgrade to junk status and the Covid-19 pandemic should serve as the cold shower the president has needed to make bold decisions.