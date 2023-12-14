ROB ROSE: How NHI makes enemies of government’s economic allies
Cutting through the platitudes about equal access to health care, the question remains: where will the money come from?
14 December 2023 - 05:00
In lazily elbowing through a flawed National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, the government risks alienating one of its staunchest advocates.
Adrian Gore, as president of Business Unity South Africa, is a vital member of the “business working groups” that have partnered with President Cyril Ramaphosa to fix the economy. Gore has long argued that South Africans are “irrationally pessimistic” about the country’s prospects, saying that a “declinist” mentality blinds us to progress, and “we avoid investing, when the opposite should be the case”...
