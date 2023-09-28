A sick state of affairs in the Northern Cape
The provincial health department’s own annual report points to gaps in service provision. This, against a number of allegations of corruption involving the department
28 September 2023 - 05:00
A health sector security contract worth R380m is at the centre of a trial in the Kimberley high court, where three men stand accused of defrauding the provincial government.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), former provincial health department head Steven Jonkers and Defensor Electronic Security Systems directors Gert van Rooyen and Claudius Peterson allegedly flouted the rules of the Public Finance Management Act in the tender process. In addition, the NPA said Defensor wasn’t registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority, as required under tender regulations...
