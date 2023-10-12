ROB ROSE: Renergen blows top at activist
Albie Cilliers under fire, but CEOs facing tough questions need to grow a thicker skin
Stefano Marani, CEO of aspiring helium firm Renergen, once told an interviewer he’d really wanted to pursue acting and studied actuarial science only as a “backup”. It’s probably just as well that he ditched his thespian dream because he can barely conceal his fury at shareholder activist Albie Cilliers.
Last week, Cilliers raised awkward questions about whether Renergen was being honest with investors. He asked whether Marani and co-founder Ryan Otto had been silently cutting their stake. And he pointed out that Renergen’s sponsor for its 2015 listing was Trillian, an advisory firm linked to the Guptas which made a mint out of state capture...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.