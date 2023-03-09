Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: Sikonathi Mantshantsha – an expert on grim tidings

The departure of former FM deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha as Eskom spokesperson leaves another void at the utility

09 March 2023 - 05:00

Eskom feels all the more brittle now that its spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, has left the utility, a week after CEO André de Ruyter.

Mantshantsha, who until 2019 was the deputy editor of the FM, filled a vital role at Eskom as the interface between the public and a company that has become easy to despise...

