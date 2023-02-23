Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: An R18 standoff with Sars

A tax dispute over a tiny amount of money proves to be the hill upon which taxpayer principles run into state intransigence

23 February 2023 - 05:00 Rob Rose

“One thing my father ingrained in me is never to lie,” says Charl Kocks, who runs governance assurance provider Ratings Afrika. “As a result, I’ll go to the ends of the earth to make sure I don’t, but it’s got to a stage that this government is turning me into a liar.”

Kocks has been around the block. He began his career designing IT systems for Perskor in 1971, and in 1984 he joined Theron van der Poel (now PwC) as an accounting partner. In 1993, he formed CA Ratings (later sold to Moody’s Investors Service) and in 2007, he joined Ratings Afrika, which measures the soundness of governance at municipalities and companies...

