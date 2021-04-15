Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: PwC chokes on a cracker The regulator has fined PwC’s auditor for shoddy work at SAA. The man who lodged the claim in 2017 says it should never have taken so long BL PREMIUM

It’s safe to say that had Simon Mantell not been so incensed at how he’d been shafted by SAA seven years ago, we might have had no reckoning for PwC, the auditors of the failed airline. Mantell knows a thing or two about auditing. Back in 1987, he qualified as a chartered accountant at what was then Price Waterhouse, before starting Mantelli’s — which makes biscuits, cookies, rusks and crackers at a factory near Cape Town — the next year.

But Mantell was never the type to turn the other cheek. So in 2014, when SAA’s in-flight catering business Air Chefs told him that Mantelli’s had landed a contract to supply crackers on SAA flights — and then claimed there’d been a "mistake" and reversed the deal — Mantell smelt a rat and began to dig deeper...