EDITORIAL: A million Palestinians face starvation in Gaza
Israel denies limiting aid but there’s a growing consensus that its military actions in the strip have triggered a famine
04 April 2024 - 05:00
As the war in Gaza enters its sixth month, international aid agencies are warning of a man-made famine that’s likely to engulf the north of the territory by May, possibly extending to the entire enclave by July.
A report by the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification found more than 1-million people — almost half of Gaza’s population — could face “catastrophic hunger” unless more food aid is allowed into the territory. That’s more than double the number from its last report, in December...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.