EDITORIAL: Cele’s flights of fantasy
The police minister portrays his attendance at the ANC manifesto launch as a ‘policing duty’
29 February 2024 - 05:00
Bheki Cele, it seems, is a man of more than one hat — he’s police minister and ersatz police commissioner all rolled into one. And he clearly believes he’s entitled to the high life, funded by the beleaguered taxpayer.
Not for the minister the slouch of travelling in a top-brand car. No, he had to take to the air to attend to the ANC’s election manifesto launch in eThekwini at the weekend, hitching a ride on a police helicopter for party political purposes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.