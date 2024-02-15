EDITORIAL: Chickens come home to roost as poultry inquiry looms
Struggling producers are up in arms over a proposed probe into the poultry sector — but they have benefited greatly from import protection
15 February 2024 - 05:00
Last week, the Competition Commission announced it will conduct a comprehensive product market inquiry into South Africa’s poultry industry, as it believes features of the market may restrict competition.
It will specifically examine the extent of participation of small businesses and historically disadvantaged people in the value chain. The inquiry aims to improve the industry’s competitiveness to benefit consumers and smaller participants...
