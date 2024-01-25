EDITORIAL: DA faces Muslim backlash threat
In a fraught election year, the DA would be wise to handle repercussions from Ghaleb Cachalia’s resignation with care
25 January 2024 - 05:00
Israel’s war in Gaza continues to ricochet in a country 7,000km away.
Last week, the DA’s Ghaleb Cachalia quit the party, having been muzzled from commenting on the war after tweeting in November that what Benjamin Netanyahu was doing was “genocide”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.