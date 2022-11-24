Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa faces new risk over Zuma judgment

If the disgraced former president returns to jail, it remains to be seen if the government can cope with the fallout this time around

24 November 2022 - 05:00
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Thuli Dlamini
Former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser acted unlawfully by releasing Jacob Zuma early — and now the Supreme Court of Appeal says the former president must return to jail. 

It couldn’t have happened at a worse time for the ANC — or to a more deserving person

Zuma was defiant as the term of his medical parole ended in October, addressing the media and declaring that he is not — as Fraser would have us believe — on his deathbed. He also gallingly made himself available for the position of ANC chair when the party elects new leaders next month. 

When Zuma eventually runs out of road and he has to go back to jail, it’s possible that he will again urge his supporters to burn down the country — an attempted repeat of the protests last July that cost the economy billions and led to the deaths of more than 300 people. Whether he would succeed after his blatant lies seems unlikely, but it’s not beyond the realm of possibility.

Therein lies the risk for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who looks set for re-election to the party presidency. The test, for him, is whether his government will be as woefully unprepared to deal with the fallout as it was last year.

Any further shocks to the economy and loss of life over a disgraced former president would be detrimental to Ramaphosa’s already hobbling administration. 

