EDITORIAL: Plotting a plan for the PIC’s future

The first two days of Daniel Matjila’s testimony at the commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corp (PIC) have reinforced the idea that SA would benefit from less political meddling in its state entities. While the government has every right to exercise oversight of the PIC, which invests public servants’ savings, the testimony by Matjila (and others over the past seven months) describes the corrosive effect of too much political meddling on the organisation’s functioning.

One of the issues being probed at the inquiry has been the tradition of appointing the deputy minister of finance as the PIC chair. It is the only public agency at which this is the practice.

The "hard-fought" PIC Amendment Bill, lying unsigned on the desk of the president, legislates that the deputy finance minister is appointed as the chair. But Matjila is opposed to politicians being appointed to the role.

His testimony described the obvious conflict of interest that arises when a representative of the government chairs board meetings in which an appraisal of investments — that could include the purchase of sovereign or state-owned entity bonds — takes place. With a chair who is also the deputy finance minister, it puts the individuals in a conflicted situation as they would owe a duty of care to both.

Matjila also took umbrage with the delays linked to recent cabinet reshuffles, which left the PIC without a chair and meant that the board could not convene to review and authorise a range of documents, including some necessary for regulatory compliance.

But Matjila described a more rapacious form of political meddling that put him, as the long-serving CIO, under immense pressure from senior politicians, from a number of political parties, to fund transactions. He considered this a form of elite entitlement.