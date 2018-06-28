EDITORIAL: Is the ANC blind or dumb?

Every political party needs a good dose of hypocrisy to keep going, but the ANC has taken cognitive dissonance to mind-boggling new levels.

With no small amount of chutzpah, the party said this week that it is "shocked" by corruption levels in SA. And yet it then decided that the man to head its working group on crime and corruption at this week’s 2019 election manifesto workshop should be Tony Yengeni.

Yengeni, you’ll recall, is a convicted fraudster. He was found guilty of accepting an arms deal bribe in 2003, and in 2017 was convicted of drunk driving.

His inclusion had the blessing of President Cyril Ramaphosa — the man on whom citizens pinned their hopes for a political clean-up. This is the surest signal that the ANC’s New Dawn is stillborn.

It would be generous to ascribe this to wilful blindness in the face of a nation reaping the windfall of a decade of state capture. More likely, it is just another terrible compromise made in the name of party unity. "The centre must hold at all material costs" says Ramaphosa. The cost he is willing to pay is: clean governance, accountability, reform and policy clarity.

Ramaphosa is right to say the ANC can’t expect South Africans to vote for it just because it liberated the country. But the party’s approach to problems it created suggests it has learnt nothing from the Zuma years.