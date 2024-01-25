JAMIE CARR: Watch out for the ‘Rolex Rippers’
Watches of Switzerland’s share price has lost about 75% in the past couple of years
25 January 2024 - 05:00
Mistral: Quick starter — and cheaper
Nine months is the standard number to go from twinkle in the father’s eye to infant mewling and puking in the nurse’s arms, and it’s also the length of time that Mistral has taken to reach a valuation of €2bn. Just when it seemed that the AI world was going to be dominated by the bottomless wallets of Google and Microsoft/OpenAI, along comes this plucky French upstart with a model that can rival the best of them...
