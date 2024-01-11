JAMIE CARR: BYD leaves Tesla in the dust
The Chinese carmaker outsold Tesla in the fourth quarter of 2023 to claim the mantle of the world’s biggest producer of electric vehicles
11 January 2024 - 05:00
BYD: In the EV fast lane
Back in 2011, Elon Musk laughed out loud when asked whether he thought BYD would ever pose a threat to Tesla. “Have you seen their car?” he asked to general derision, and at the time he had a point, but the chuckles are coming right back at him with the news that BYD outsold Tesla in the fourth quarter of 2023 to claim the mantle of the world’s biggest producer of electric vehicles (EVs). BYD sold 526,000 EVs to Tesla’s 484,000 in a quarter that will push many a legacy manufacturer into a cold sweat. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.