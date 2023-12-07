JAMIE CARR: Uber starts living up to the name
And it’s Musk himself who many wish would combine sex with travel
07 December 2023 - 05:00
Uber: Millwall über alles
After years of losses — a perky $32bn — bankrolled by its ever-generous funders, the ride-hailing giant has finally entered the uncharted waters of profitability. Riders and drivers alike basked in the halcyon days of subsidised rides and generous fees, but since Covid forced the company into an emergency restructuring that included laying off a quarter of its staff, the landscape has changed, with riders adjusting to higher costs and drivers to lower rates. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.