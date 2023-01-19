Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: Spirit of Ecstasy purrs on

Rolls-Royce sells more than 6,000 vehicles in a year for the first time in its 118-year existence

BL Premium
19 January 2023 - 05:00

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars: Spirit of Ecstasy purrs on

While the media is full of Dickensian visions of pensioners freezing their extremities off due to the cost of living crisis, at the other end of the Gini coefficient it’s back to dear old Harold Macmillan and “You’ve never had it so good”. In a very different universe to the one in which the choice is between paying the gas bill and sticking some gruel on the table, Rolls-Royce is flogging its oversized monuments to the size of its clients’ wallets at an unprecedented rate...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.