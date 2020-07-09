JAMIE CARR: Elon fans fire as value soars
Tesla’s share price has been on the sort of trajectory that you might have expected to see from one of Elon Musk’s Falcon Heavy rockets
09 July 2020 - 05:00
Tesla’s share price has been on the sort of trajectory that you might have expected to see from one of Elon Musk’s Falcon Heavy rockets, with the somewhat staggering result that it is now the most valuable carmaker in the world.
The company has powered past Toyota, and it is now worth more than three times the combined value of General Motors and Ford Motor Co.
