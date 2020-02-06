JAMIE CARR: Why Amazon is king of the jungle
Amid a generally sluggish US retail environment, Amazon shot the lights out, with sales up 21% year on year to a perky $87bn for the three months
06 February 2020 - 05:00
Judging by Amazon’s Christmas sales figures, there’s a portly old gentleman up near the North Pole who can hang up his boots and put the reindeer out to pasture, because Jeff Bezos has got the festive deliveries covered.
Amid a generally sluggish US retail environment — with Target and Macy’s disappointing the market with numbers coming in below expectations — Amazon shot the lights out, with sales up 21% year on year to a perky $87bn for the three months.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now