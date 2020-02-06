Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Why Amazon is king of the jungle Amid a generally sluggish US retail environment, Amazon shot the lights out, with sales up 21% year on year to a perky $87bn for the three months BL PREMIUM

Judging by Amazon’s Christmas sales figures, there’s a portly old gentleman up near the North Pole who can hang up his boots and put the reindeer out to pasture, because Jeff Bezos has got the festive deliveries covered.

Amid a generally sluggish US retail environment — with Target and Macy’s disappointing the market with numbers coming in below expectations — Amazon shot the lights out, with sales up 21% year on year to a perky $87bn for the three months.