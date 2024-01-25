ANN CROTTY: Time for a state capture inquiry in Britain
The lowly public entity brings down government arrogance
25 January 2024 - 05:00
One of the traumas of my early years was realising, when I lived in Britain, that the Brits were pretty ordinary. Just like in almost every other nation, a few of them were exceptional, some were unpleasant, but most were nice, ordinary people. So how was it, I wondered, that they had managed to have the run of Ireland for 823 years?
As I’m Irish born, it felt embarrassing to me that we had allowed a nation of ordinary people to dominate our lives that long...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.