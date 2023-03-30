Opinion / Boardroom Tails

ANN CROTTY: It’s a news service, not a public pillory

RCL’s shocking Sens attack on Albie Cilliers seems to be an unwarranted breach of JSE rules

30 March 2023 - 05:00 ANN CROTTY

Listed companies can’t use the JSE’s stock exchange news service (Sens) to harangue some or other party that has irked them. Could it be that neither food group RCL nor its financial adviser Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) is aware of this?

How else to explain the vitriolic Sens statement RCL issued recently, which served little purpose other than to trash shareholder activist Albie Cilliers. RCL, which got legal advice, says the statement in question is “legally compliant”...

