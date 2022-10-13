×

Opinion / Boardroom Tails

ANN CROTTY: KLM ‘dream deal’ offer a Schiphol nightmare

There’s a world of chaos between KLM in the sky and Schiphol on the ground

13 October 2022 - 05:00

Just days after the recent announcement by Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport that current chaotic conditions would probably continue until March 2023, KLM spammed me with enticements of special offers available up to April 2023.

“Get your dream deal now!” screamed the headline. I was offered a chance to “book that once-in-a-lifetime dream trip” at a fraction of the price I had paid for my recent nightmare encounter with the Dutch airline...

