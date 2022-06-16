Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: Adapting AGMs to a new era The JSE should step in to sharpen up the format and reporting of post-Covid AGMs B L Premium

It’s time the JSE stepped in and enforced some basic requirements on the format and reporting of post-Covid AGMs.

Access to the meetings for guests and shareholders needs to be made more straightforward, and shouldn’t involve an hours-long search for clues through a dense website. There also needs to be clarity on what comprises “minutes” of a meeting. And, most urgently, companies must allow oral questions...