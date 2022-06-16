×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

ANN CROTTY: Adapting AGMs to a new era

The JSE should step in to sharpen up the format and reporting of post-Covid AGMs

BL Premium
16 June 2022 - 05:00

It’s time the JSE stepped in and enforced some basic requirements on the format and reporting of post-Covid AGMs.

Access to the meetings for guests and shareholders needs to be made more straightforward, and shouldn’t involve an hours-long search for clues through a dense website. There also needs to be clarity on what comprises “minutes” of a meeting. And, most urgently, companies must allow oral questions...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now