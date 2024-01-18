climate change comment
CHRIS ROPER: Climate change is more than just a hot topic
Ecological breakdown through climate change is an existential issue. A new book moves beyond the numbers to tells stories of real, observed changes in our world
Research last year revealed that 36% of people surveyed across six continents and 46 markets say they avoid news “often or sometimes”. One of those areas of news people avoid, according the Reuters report, is climate change.
Looking at the US as an example, the report found that when you look at the avoidance of certain topics in the news in terms of political orientation, “those on the right in the US are five times more likely to actively avoid news about climate change than those on the left and three times more likely to avoid news about social justice issues such as gender and race”. Didn’t see that one coming...
