THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Will the bells jingle for South African retailers this December?
Retailers must be sending sackloads of letters to Santa this year as they look to bounce back from a grim 2023
One of my core beliefs coming into this year was that the retail sector would underperform the industrials sector. I wish I could point you towards two local indices to help us measure the accuracy of this view, but the JSE doesn’t have a retail index (which I find odd) and the industrials index is basically the polony of the market, filled with things that didn’t fit anywhere else.
Whenever I think of an industrial business, I’m imagining a manufacturing facility that produces and sells a tangible product. Or, if not doing heavy production, it should at least be a distribution and after-sales support operation akin to a group such as Invicta Holdings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.