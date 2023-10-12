CHRIS ROPER: Shining a spotlight on death and destruction
Without media scrutiny, so much environmental destruction and so many tragedies — large and small — slip off the public radar
12 October 2023 - 05:00
The numbers for the dead were large last week.
In Afghanistan, the death toll caused by a series of earthquakes that hit the west of the country on Saturday October 7 is mounting. According to Taliban officials, close to 3,000 people have died. ..
