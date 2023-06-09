Pepkor was supposed to be THE defensive JSE retailer — but its share price crash in the wake of disappointing numbers is a sign of investor capitulation
SIZILE MABASO: Nurturing a literate generation is vital to South Africa’s future
By prioritising literacy and education, South Africa can unlock the potential of its children
The recent findings of an international study on the reading abilities of 10-year-olds in South Africa have unveiled a disheartening reality. It is not only a matter of deep concern that eight out of 10 kids do not understand what they read but also a timely call for serious and intense interventions from the public and private educational sectors.
The ability to read and comprehend is essential for leading a meaningful life in this technological age, contributing to your immediate circle and propelling the progress of the country as a whole. Moreover, as Africa positions itself as the future economic powerhouse of the world, the urgency to address these challenges becomes even more paramount...
