Rally to Read gears up for 2024

Despite a record year for the educational programme, the funding needs of underresourced schools are as acute as ever

20 April 2023 - 05:00 David Furlonger

Tens of thousands of rural and township children have been offered the chance to transform their lives since mid-February, with the delivery of vital teaching materials to underprivileged schools around South Africa.

Sponsors of Rally to Read, the primary-schools programme in which the FM is an organising partner, have criss-crossed the country to supply schools in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the Free State with educational materials. A Western Cape rally took place late last year...

