The financial services company is hoovering up business from rivals — but its share price is far from cheap
The pomposity of Rob Hersov’s open letter to DA leader John Steenhuisen suggests a man both unmoored from the realities of governance and in thrall to himself
Priced at R59m, it offers eight bedrooms as well as a gym room, a dance/ballet studio, an eat-in kitchen, gym room, dance/ballet studio and stables for six horses
While many economists have a jaundiced view of the country’s prospects, political analysts see slivers of hope. SA is a long way from a failed state, they say — and from an ANC-EFF tie-up
Twenty-three ‘acts’, 1,300 pages, 5,000 years — Simon Sebag Montefiore’s The World is an intricate, painstakingly detailed and fascinating ride through the ages. For the most part, it’s a chronicle ...
Tens of thousands of rural and township children have been offered the chance to transform their lives since mid-February, with the delivery of vital teaching materials to underprivileged schools around South Africa.
Sponsors of Rally to Read, the primary-schools programme in which the FM is an organising partner, have criss-crossed the country to supply schools in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the Free State with educational materials. A Western Cape rally took place late last year...
Rally to Read gears up for 2024
Despite a record year for the educational programme, the funding needs of underresourced schools are as acute as ever
