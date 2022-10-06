Breaking SA’s illiteracy cycle

You don't have to be Bill Gates to make sure that future generations in your family don't start life off on the back foot
Please, people, this country is in a complete mess in every way: crime ridden, huge unemployment, failing infrastructure, burgeoning population
If the Trump National Golf Club does become a cemetery, it brings its owner exemptions from all taxes, rates and assessments
Franschhoek is getting ready to welcome local development athletes and international sports stars to its new high-performance training centre – a huge project that is transforming the face of the town
Acsiopolis combines a hotel with rental apartments that its owners say will cater to changing accommodation demands
As we edge into the final quarter of 2022, South Africans are starting to count down the days towards the end of what has, for many, been a difficult year — hoping, against hope, that 2023 will be better.
But there are some who know it won’t be. Nor will subsequent years. For millions of children, illiteracy means their future is over before it begins. In a country where the overwhelming majority of young people can’t get a job anyway, what hope is there for those who can’t read or write?
It doesn’t have to be that way. A single, focused sponsorship can provide a proper education and the chance of a real future for hundreds of children. A series of sponsorships spreads the benefits to thousands. All it takes is the desire to make a difference to SA’s children.
Rally to Read, in which the FM is an organising partner, provides participating rural primary schools with books, stationery and teacher training. Children who would once have been unable to progress beyond primary education can now continue to high school and even university. Since 1998, nearly 800,000 rural children have had the opportunity to break out of the cycle of illiteracy that has dominated their remote communities for generations.
Many rural schools receive almost nothing from provincial education budgets. Books, pens, pencils, desks, even running water and proper toilets — things that are taken for granted in most urban schools — are often absent.
In a country where the overwhelming majority of young people can’t get a job, what hope is there for those who can’t read or write?
The Rally to Read concept could not be simpler. Portable classroom libraries containing colourful story and textbooks inspire children to read and learn. Stationery kits containing pencils, crayons, notebooks and other essentials encourage them to draw and write. Teacher training, provided by SA’s leading education NGO, the Read Educational Trust, ensures that the materials are used properly and that teachers themselves are motivated and refreshed.
The trust also monitors reading and writing progress over the three years that each school is supported — a period that has been extended to four years in areas where education was hardest hit during Covid.
And because school shouldn’t just be about classroom work, sponsorship also provides schools with footballs, netballs, rugby balls and other sports equipment that encourages children to be active.
If you don’t believe this is a cause worth supporting, come and see for yourself. Sponsors — accompanied by work colleagues, friends or family members — are encouraged to join others in visiting schools to hand over their goods in person. They meet the children they are helping, as well as family and community members. If you support a school for the full three-year period, you will also see the children develop both educationally and in confidence.
Because many of the schools are in remote parts of SA, it’s an opportunity to see another side of your country.
Unfortunately, because of Covid, these weekend off-road trips — some over one day and others over two — were suspended in 2020 and 2021. Schools were still supported but handovers were low-key affairs.
This year organisers, led by founder and motor industry icon Brand Pretorius, began ramping up visits again, and they hope Rally to Read can return fully to its traditional format in 2023.
There have been two rally weekends so far in 2022, in the Eastern Cape and Free State. A third, fully subscribed one will take place in the Western Cape later this month.
At present, organisers are planning up to seven rallies in 2023. A R900,000 donation by the Jonsson Foundation, Rally to Read’s lead partner, is getting the process off to a flying start. The foundation is the corporate social investment arm of the Jonsson Workwear apparel group.
A full Rally to Read sponsorship costs R39,000. About two-thirds of that buys two full classroom libraries and stationery, and the rest goes to teacher training. A half sponsorship of R19,500 buys one library and teacher training. That’s enough to keep a small, rural school — which may cater for dozens of children — going for a year. Smaller donations are also welcome.
To learn more about Rally to Read, or to become a sponsor and see which weekend adventure is closest to you, visit rallytoread.org.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
rally to read
Breaking SA’s illiteracy cycle
After low-key events in 2020 and 2021, Rally to Read hopes to host seven rallies around the country in 2023. The literacy programme remains the best hope for many of SA’s rural children
As we edge into the final quarter of 2022, South Africans are starting to count down the days towards the end of what has, for many, been a difficult year — hoping, against hope, that 2023 will be better.
But there are some who know it won’t be. Nor will subsequent years. For millions of children, illiteracy means their future is over before it begins. In a country where the overwhelming majority of young people can’t get a job anyway, what hope is there for those who can’t read or write?
It doesn’t have to be that way. A single, focused sponsorship can provide a proper education and the chance of a real future for hundreds of children. A series of sponsorships spreads the benefits to thousands. All it takes is the desire to make a difference to SA’s children.
Rally to Read, in which the FM is an organising partner, provides participating rural primary schools with books, stationery and teacher training. Children who would once have been unable to progress beyond primary education can now continue to high school and even university. Since 1998, nearly 800,000 rural children have had the opportunity to break out of the cycle of illiteracy that has dominated their remote communities for generations.
Many rural schools receive almost nothing from provincial education budgets. Books, pens, pencils, desks, even running water and proper toilets — things that are taken for granted in most urban schools — are often absent.
The Rally to Read concept could not be simpler. Portable classroom libraries containing colourful story and textbooks inspire children to read and learn. Stationery kits containing pencils, crayons, notebooks and other essentials encourage them to draw and write. Teacher training, provided by SA’s leading education NGO, the Read Educational Trust, ensures that the materials are used properly and that teachers themselves are motivated and refreshed.
The trust also monitors reading and writing progress over the three years that each school is supported — a period that has been extended to four years in areas where education was hardest hit during Covid.
And because school shouldn’t just be about classroom work, sponsorship also provides schools with footballs, netballs, rugby balls and other sports equipment that encourages children to be active.
If you don’t believe this is a cause worth supporting, come and see for yourself. Sponsors — accompanied by work colleagues, friends or family members — are encouraged to join others in visiting schools to hand over their goods in person. They meet the children they are helping, as well as family and community members. If you support a school for the full three-year period, you will also see the children develop both educationally and in confidence.
Because many of the schools are in remote parts of SA, it’s an opportunity to see another side of your country.
Unfortunately, because of Covid, these weekend off-road trips — some over one day and others over two — were suspended in 2020 and 2021. Schools were still supported but handovers were low-key affairs.
This year organisers, led by founder and motor industry icon Brand Pretorius, began ramping up visits again, and they hope Rally to Read can return fully to its traditional format in 2023.
There have been two rally weekends so far in 2022, in the Eastern Cape and Free State. A third, fully subscribed one will take place in the Western Cape later this month.
At present, organisers are planning up to seven rallies in 2023. A R900,000 donation by the Jonsson Foundation, Rally to Read’s lead partner, is getting the process off to a flying start. The foundation is the corporate social investment arm of the Jonsson Workwear apparel group.
A full Rally to Read sponsorship costs R39,000. About two-thirds of that buys two full classroom libraries and stationery, and the rest goes to teacher training. A half sponsorship of R19,500 buys one library and teacher training. That’s enough to keep a small, rural school — which may cater for dozens of children — going for a year. Smaller donations are also welcome.
To learn more about Rally to Read, or to become a sponsor and see which weekend adventure is closest to you, visit rallytoread.org.za
Walking away is not an option
Rally to Read on the road again
Rally to Read: Bursting with pride
It’s time to fight back for rural education
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.