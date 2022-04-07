Rally to Read on the road again

And we’re off! After two years of low-profile support because of Covid, recent small rallies in the Free State and the Eastern Cape have given Rally to Read sponsors a taste of what they have been missing since March 2020. With four more rallies planned for later this year, primary schoolchildren in remote, impoverished areas of SA can also look forward once again to the excitement and promise that Rally to Read brings.

The programme, now in its 25th year, has offered literacy to hundreds of thousands of children since its launch in 1998.

Many schools lack the basics of education, such as books, pencils and paper. Running water, functioning toilets and even electricity aren’t always available. Teachers are often demotivated.

In the face of these challenges, we shouldn’t be surprised that the average 14-year-old rural child — at the age when he or she is due to enter high school — has a reading age of seven, making further education almost impossible.

Rally to Read, in which the FM is an organising partner, has bridged this literacy gap by providing schools with the tools to learn and teach. Through the generosity of sponsors, primary schools are provided with portable libraries containing books for classroom and private reading. Boxes of stationery are also delivered. Teachers are retrained by SA’s leading education NGO, the Read Educational Trust, to use these resources. The trust also monitors literacy progress over the three years each school is supported.

Because education should also be fun, Rally to Read provides schools with sports equipment such as footballs, netballs and rugby balls as well.

What makes Rally to Read unique is the personal relationship between sponsors and those they help. Traditionally, sponsors have spent weekends travelling in cross-country convoys to far-flung schools to meet children and communities and deliver their goods in person. Over the three years with each school, sponsors see the children develop, both in literacy and in confidence.

Covid put these events on hold. The programme has continued, but deliveries have been low key, with a handful of sponsors meeting teachers and maybe a few children. Much of the excitement has been missing.