Features

Gauteng joins Rally to Read project

After 25 years, the province debuts in life-changing primary schools programme

BL Premium
19 January 2023 - 05:00 David Furlonger

Ho-hum. The holidays are over. You’re back at work, the kids are at school. For what seems an eternity, you’ll all be looking at the same dreary four walls, the same dreary faces, and performing the same dreary functions that you did last year.

Or ... you could go on a weekend adventure in the next few weeks, travelling in comfort and safety with your family or work colleagues, to change forever the lives of hundreds of disadvantaged children...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.