DEON GOUWS: When a bank gets screwed

Chronic underinvestment in South Africa's PGM industry means the sector's now embroiled in an urgent game of (expensive) catch-up, while likely demand is anyone's guess
Research from SBG Securities says major banks could end up big winners from the power crisis as the sprint to solar accelerates
Air agencies spend lavishly on working accommodations
Here are the real reasons behind SA’s incredible shrinking stock exchange. But, fortunately, experts have some workable ideas about how to reverse the drain ...
When the TRC called on the mining industry to account for its role in apartheid, Anglo American — as exemplar of the sector — was in the firing line
The recent demise of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) reminded me of something I heard at a course I attended in London in 2000. One of the presenters was professor Ingo Walter of the Stern School of Business in New York. As a German finance academic living and working in the US, he was eminently qualified to comment on some of the key differences between the two countries, focusing in particular on the way that banks and their customers behave.
Walter gave the example of someone who wanted to buy a new big-screen TV. If you’re in Germany, the first thing you’re likely to do is to look at your most recent bank statement. If you have enough money, great, go out and make the purchase, otherwise start saving until you can afford to buy it cash. Over the months that follow, the bank will pay you a measly interest rate on your deposit — “for that is what banks do, they screw you”, according to the good professor...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
VIEW FROM THE THAMES
DEON GOUWS: When a bank gets screwed
They say equity is a thin sliver of hope between what you owe and what your assets are really worth. In SVB’s case, that sliver evaporated overnight
The recent demise of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) reminded me of something I heard at a course I attended in London in 2000. One of the presenters was professor Ingo Walter of the Stern School of Business in New York. As a German finance academic living and working in the US, he was eminently qualified to comment on some of the key differences between the two countries, focusing in particular on the way that banks and their customers behave.
Walter gave the example of someone who wanted to buy a new big-screen TV. If you’re in Germany, the first thing you’re likely to do is to look at your most recent bank statement. If you have enough money, great, go out and make the purchase, otherwise start saving until you can afford to buy it cash. Over the months that follow, the bank will pay you a measly interest rate on your deposit — “for that is what banks do, they screw you”, according to the good professor...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.