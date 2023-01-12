Opinion

PERSONAL FINANCE

SIMON BROWN: How to structure your ETF portfolio

Yes, a little bit of active management in this most popular of low-cost investment products can go a very long way

BL Premium
12 January 2023 - 05:00 SIMON BROWN

One of the features of last year was the bear market, which resulted in many locally listed exchange traded funds (ETFs) suffering a horror year.

On the flip side, however, the Namibian Bond ETF emerged as one of the top performers. Even the Absa NewFunds Cash ETF did well...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.