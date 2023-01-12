The former Spar CEO and chair isn't going anywhere, despite concerns over his lack of independence and the retailer's underperformance during his tenure
The South African new-vehicle market has been in decline for some time — what will happen in 2023 is anyone’s guess
The everyday challenge for farmers, agribusinesses and tourism entities is the dire state of local road networks, deteriorating water infrastructure and high crime levels
After the horror show of 2022, investment analysts are generally wary of market prospects in the year ahead. With much still up in the air, defensive stocks may be the way to go ...
For those who’ve been watching the machinations in South African cricket, the pasting that the Proteas took in Australia was predictable. Can it be fixed?
One of the features of last year was the bear market, which resulted in many locally listed exchange traded funds (ETFs) suffering a horror year.
On the flip side, however, the Namibian Bond ETF emerged as one of the top performers. Even the Absa NewFunds Cash ETF did well...
PERSONAL FINANCE
SIMON BROWN: How to structure your ETF portfolio
Yes, a little bit of active management in this most popular of low-cost investment products can go a very long way
