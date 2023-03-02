A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
The audit giant was at the scene of a R12bn fraud at Tongaat Hulett. This week it settled the case for R260m, admitting no liability
Big Food got a tax break to cut grocery prices. Here’s what would have worked better
The FATF decision to greylist was both expected and entirely preventable. Years of government inaction will now count against South Africans, as the cost of capital rises, funding dries up, trade ...
Norman Catherine’s take on the gangster state features in a new exhibition, his first solo show in 10 years
South Africa and Australia have a lot in common. Other than lots of sunshine, beautiful beaches, and a love for sports such as rugby and cricket, both countries have an abundance of metals and minerals. The mining sector has a weight of roughly 24% in the S&P/ASX 200 index, which is the most widely used index when referring to Australian stocks.
But the land down under also offers other interesting stocks besides mining — let’s have a look at some of them (all amounts in US$):..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GLOBAL INVESTOR
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Digging for shares Down Under
Australia’s mighty stock exchange is not just about mining companies. Here, we round up a few options for your watch list
South Africa and Australia have a lot in common. Other than lots of sunshine, beautiful beaches, and a love for sports such as rugby and cricket, both countries have an abundance of metals and minerals. The mining sector has a weight of roughly 24% in the S&P/ASX 200 index, which is the most widely used index when referring to Australian stocks.
But the land down under also offers other interesting stocks besides mining — let’s have a look at some of them (all amounts in US$):..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.